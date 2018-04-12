Petition Against Offshore Wind Farms

Some opponents of wind turbines off the Ocean City coastline are taking a new approach. They have created a White House petition in hopes of moving the project farther away from Maryland's Coast.
Currently the wind farm projects are designed to be about 19 miles off the coast.
The petition is asking for the wind farms to be moved at least 26 miles off the coast.
