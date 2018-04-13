Salisbury Cycle- Bicycle Seat Fitting

If you’re looking for a new way to get in shape, there are many places to cycle with bike trails across the peninsula. But, there are a few things to consider before hitting the trail. One of those being a good bike seat. 102.5’s Corey Phoebus takes a trip to Salisbury Cycle to learn about getting fitted for that perfect bike seat.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices