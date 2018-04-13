Boardwalkin' For Pets in OC, April 21

Worcester Humane Society is hosting Boardwalkin’ for Pets and the chair of the event, Heather Bahrami, comes in to explain how the event will benefit Worcester Humane, different contest categories, and how the community’s continued support helps the society. The event will take place April 21st in Ocean City at the Inlet from 8 am – 12 pm. For more information, click here!
