Ginny Capute, board member of the Talbot Historical Society and chair of the Women of Talbot County Exhibit joins us to help us learn a bit more about the exhibit, some of the women are that will be featured, and what she hopes people will take away. The Women of Talbot County Exhibit will take place Saturday’s now through June 30th from 10 am – 4 pm. For more information, click here!
