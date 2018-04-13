April is national Donate Life Month. One of the easiest ways to save a life is simply being an organ donor. Chris Wright, in-house coordinator for the Living Legacy Foundation on the Eastern Shore, joins us to today. He talks about the need for organ donation, what being an organ donor means, and common misconceptions about donating.
