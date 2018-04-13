Indian River Plans for Expansion, Potential Referendum

The Indian River School District says rapidly increasing enrollment is requiring them to expand.
According to a major capital plan just released by the district, the Indian River School District is already seven years ahead of enrollment projections. Superintendent Mark Steele says they are seeing the most growth in the northern end of the district, like Georgetown and Millsboro.
