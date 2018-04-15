Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

The historic Harcum farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems. Sunday afternoon, the family who runs the farm hosted a fundraiser to help pay some of the farm's debt. As WBOC's Caroline Coles reports, the family hoped that the community could come together to help save their farm.
