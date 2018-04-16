Barbara Bush in "Failing Health;" No Longer Seeking Medical Treatment

Barbara Bush, wife of former U.S. president George H.W. Bush, is in "failing health" and has decided to no longer seek medical treatment, according to the Bush family. The brief statement issued did not indicate the nature of Bush's illness, but said she has had a series of recent hospitalizations, and will now focus on comfort care.
