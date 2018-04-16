Sons of Thunder Bike Builders

One group on the peninsula is using their love for motorcycles to give back. Two members of Sons of Thunder, Kevin Wilcox and “Uncle” Jon Conley, join us to give us more information on how they are helping veterans get motorcycles, the organizations goals for the future, and other events they organize for those that have served our country. They also provide information on how you can get involved with the group.
