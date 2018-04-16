Easton Veterinary Medical Center - Fleas, Ticks, and Heartworms

When thinking about the health of your family, it is important to also remember the health of those family members with four legs. To help us learn more about parasites and the threat they pose dogs, we welcome Dr. Elizabeth Bruce, the medical director of Veterinary Medical Center in Easton to the show. She tells us about prevention, symptoms of fleas, ticks, and parasites, and how to treat them.
