E-Race The Stigma

E-Race The Stigma

Today, we welcome psychologist at The Child and Family Center, Dr. Samantha Scott, as well as Lynn Sande, race director and youth development advisory committee member. They share more information about the E-Race the Stigma 5K, other events happening on race day, and how the community can help on a daily basis. E-Race the Stigma 5K will take place Sunday, May 20th at 9 am. For more details, click here!

