Today, we welcome psychologist at The Child and Family Center, Dr. Samantha Scott, as well as Lynn Sande, race director and youth development advisory committee member. They share more information about the E-Race the Stigma 5K, other events happening on race day, and how the community can help on a daily basis. E-Race the Stigma 5K will take place Sunday, May 20th at 9 am. For more details, click here!