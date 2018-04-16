Controlled Burn Season Underway

Men are setting fire to a 20 acre plot as part of a controlled burn. Wildlife biologist, Chris Keiser, says the black, charred remains of dead plants help the soil underneath turn the land back into green. It also helps wildlife species, stopping forests from overtaking their grassland habitat.
"If we didn't burn it and we let it go to forest, those species would essentially lose out," Keiser said.
