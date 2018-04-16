DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24 - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry Knoll Road / Route 24 intersection and bike lane, sidewalk and turn lane improvements to the intersections at Angola Road and Camp Arrowhead Road.

