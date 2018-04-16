DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry Knoll Road / Route 24 intersection and bike lane, sidewalk and turn lane improvements to the intersections at Angola Road and Camp Arrowhead Road.
