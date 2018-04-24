100 Miles for Mark

We’ve heard a lot of heart-breaking stories of how a young life is lost too soon. The stories are told by those who are left behind, figuring out how to keep the memory of their loved one alive. 30 years have passed since the death of Kent County High School Graduate, Mark Matthew Blake. In those many years, Kent County Graduates have been awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships in his memory.
