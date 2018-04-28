E.Coli Outbreak Update: 98 people sick in 22 states

A nasty strain of bacteria that can cause severe illness is what's driving a food poisoning outbreak linked to romaine lettuce, health officials said Friday. The government now has reports of 98 people who got sick in 22 states. Forty-six people have been hospitalized, including 10 with kidney failure, which is an unusually high number of hospitalizations. The outbreak has been blamed on E. coli bacteria in romaine lettuce grown in Yuma, Arizona.