Millsboro Police Seek Help Identifying Suspect

On Saturday, Millsboro Police released three pictures, one showing a person in a light colored top and pants, the others showing a large, brown SUV with what appears to be a star decal on the back. Police say they want to question this person in a theft investigation. Police say that theft occurred in the Food Lion Parking Lot.
