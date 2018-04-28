Dover Police Investigating Armed Robbery

The Dover Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened early Saturday morning. Police said the victim was walking in the area of S. New Street and W. Division Street around 2:18 a.m. when he was approached by four male juveniles. One of the boys hit the victim in the face with a handgun before the victim ran, police said. The boys chased the victim and took a red backpack with the victim's personal items, according to Dover Police.