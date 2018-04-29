Ward World Championship Showcases Wood Carver's Works

Thousands of carvers from across the globe were in Ocean City earlier today for the annual Ward World Championship. The championship is a chance for wood carvers to showcase and present their unique artwork. As WBOC's Caroline Coles reports, organizers also view the event as a way to celebrate nature.
