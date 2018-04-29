Central American Migrants Seek Legal Asylum in U.S.

Dozens of Central American migrants are expected to cross the Mexican border as they seek asylum in the U.S. The caravan arrived in Tijuana last week, following a month-long journey through Mexico. Today, they're expected to turn themselves over to authorities at the border. Kim Hutchinson reports.
