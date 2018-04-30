If you’re looking to have some fun this weekend why not take a trip down to Ocean City? While you’re there, be sure to check out the 48th annual Ward World Championship happening this weekend at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center. Carvers and collectors from all around will be in attendance and DelmarvaLife’s Sydney Whitfield helps us see what’s in store.
