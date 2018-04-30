Special Olympics Maryland - Hero's Challenge

Are you looking for a way to get involved and help support the Special Olympics? Detective Jason Caputo and master police officer Aaron Hudson come in to speak about how the Salisbury Police Department is doing its part to get involved. We learn about what they’re calling the Hero’s Challenge and how the community can support their efforts.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices