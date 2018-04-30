Delaware's "Beau Biden Gun Violence Prevention Act" Signed into Law

Legislation named after former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden was signed into law on Monday with the aim of keeping firearms out of the hands of the mentally ill. The Beau Biden Gun Violence Prevention Act allows authorities in Delaware to seize guns from a person deemed by a mental health provider to be dangerous to themselves or others. A similar bill in 2013 was championed by Beau Biden, who died from brain cancer in 2015, though that piece of legislation failed in the Senate.