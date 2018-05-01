Nor’Eastern Storm Shooting Stars Catch Up with Jacqueline Karli

This past fall, we invited the Nor’Eastern Storm Shooting Stars to the Mid South Audio Stage. The special needs cheer team showed off their skills as the rest of us sat back and watched in awe. Since then, the team has won award, after award, and it doesn’t look like they’re slowing down anytime soon. WBOC’s Jacqueline Karli recently spent some time wit the team and she stops by Historic Studio D today to tell us all about it.