Dover ACME to Close by June 8th

The ACME Supermarket in Dover will be closing by June 8th, according to a spokeswoman for the company.
Dana Ward said ACME is closing the store along with locations in Lansdale, Pa. and King of Prussia, Pa. The stores, she said, had not met their goals for years and the company had decided to redirect its resources elsewhere.
