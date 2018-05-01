The Gag Clause: Why You May Pay More for Prescription Drugs

There’s a common rule a lot of people don’t know about. It’s called the “Gag Clause”, a contractual agreement that prohibits pharmacists from letting the customer know if the cost of a prescription drug would be cheaper without insurance.
Jeff Sherr runs Apple Discount Drugs, an independent pharmacy with several locations on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Sherr has been fighting to get rid of the gag clause.
