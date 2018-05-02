Peninsula Home Care - Silver Sluggers Program

You know, there are few things better in the spring than sitting back and watching a good old-fashioned baseball game. And on Delmarva, the shorebirds are every fan's favorite. The team at peninsula home care has found a way to take that baseball experience to the next level. It's called the "Silver Sluggers" program, and Delmarvalife's Sydney Whitfield is telling us all about it.
