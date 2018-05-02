Historic Fenwick Lightkeeper's House to be Restored

The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs is planning on restoring the historic lightkeeper's house next to the Fenwick Lighthouse. The lighthouse was built in 1858 while the lightkeeper's house was built a few years later in 1882. The home's restoration project includes a new porch and renovations to the first floor to make it more wheelchair accessible. That project will start this month and is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.
