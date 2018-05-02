Business Growing and Staying in Cambridge, Dorchester County

Businesses aren't the only things opening up in Dorchester County. According to the Maryland Workforce Exchange, there are now over 400 job openings in the county. Bill Christopher of the Dorchester Chamber of Commerce says businesses from nearby Talbot and Wicomico counties are expanding to Dorchester - a trend he hasn't seen in at least a decade.
