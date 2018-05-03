Board member Cathy Spence and Exhibit artist Victoria Mcconnell are here to talk to us about The Fiber Arts Center Of The Eastern Shore. The center celebrates both historic and recent works by artists, crafters, and makers from the Delmarva Peninsula. Theor current exhibit, Adire and More: Hand Dyed Fabric of the Eastern Hemisphere, will be displayed until June 2nd.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices