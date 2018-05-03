Princess Anne Murder Leaves Neighbors Shocked and Unsettled

After a murder in Princess Anne early Thursday morning, neighbors on Chestnut Circle say they're shocked. Some neighbors even fearful as the gunman has yet to be identified by police.
Maryland State Police say the only thing they know about the gunman is he was wearing dark-colored clothing. The suspect knocked on Marshall's door around 1 a.m. on Thursday before shooting him and running away. A motive has not been determined, according to police.
