Delaware Lawmakers to Consider Offering Expungement on Marijuana Offenses That Happened Prior to De-criminalization

Delaware lawmakers are set to consider legislation offering mandatory expungement eligibility to individuals who were
convicted of the possession, use or consumption of marijuana prior to Delaware’s decriminalization of those offenses in 2015.
The bi-partisan legislation was introduced Wednesday in the General Assembly and could affect roughly 1,250 people.
