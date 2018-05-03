Rehoboth Beach Commissioners Approve $310,000 in Change Orders to Ocean Outfall Project

The City of Rehoboth Beach's ocean outfall project will cost $310,000 more.
This week, city commissioners approved a change order that will add three and half inches of support fill under Hohenlohe Avenue and two extra inches of top paving. The original contract required five inches of support material and two inches of top paving for only eight feet of the 22 foot roadway.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices