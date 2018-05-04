One Dead After Car Collides With Train Near Delmar - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

One Dead After Car Collides With Train Near Delmar

Delaware State Police say one person died after a car collided with a freight train outside Delmar on Friday morning.

The incident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on Bacons Road between Powell Farm Lane and Country Walk.

Troopers said a car was traveling eastbound on Bacons Road when a train was traveling southbound on the railroad tracks.  The vehicle then crossed onto the railroad tracks and was subsequently struck by the train, police said. 

