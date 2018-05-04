One Dead After Car Collides With Train Near Delmar

Delaware State Police say one person died after a car collided with a freight train outside Delmar on Friday morning.
The incident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on Bacons Road between Powell Farm Lane and Country Walk.
Troopers said a car was traveling eastbound on Bacons Road when a train was traveling southbound on the railroad tracks. The vehicle then crossed onto the railroad tracks and was subsequently struck by the train, police said.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices