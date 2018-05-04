Crab Picking Houses Struggle to Find Migrant, Domestic Workers - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Crab Picking Houses Struggle to Find Migrant, Domestic Workers

Lindy's Seafood Owner, Aubrey Vincent, has been online a lot lately, advertising just about everywhere to get workers to her picking house on Hooper's Island.

A U.S. government lottery system didn't pick places like Lindy's to get their H2-B visas, leaving them with just a handful of domestic workers. Meanwhile, other places, like Russell Hall Seafood, are completely empty.

Vincent says, each day without crab pickers, she loses about $20,000 in sales every day.

