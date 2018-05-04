New Georgetown Traffic Rules Upset Some Drivers

As DelDOT builds two right turn lanes from 404 onto Southbound 113, right turns are currently forbidden. Despite a detour being put in place, many drivers tell WBOC the signage was not clear and they have proceeded as normally. Afterward, drivers say, they are pulled over and ticketed $142. Georgetown Police says they have been contracted by DelDOT to enforce the new rules at specific times. But some drivers say the punishment doesn’t fit the crime.
