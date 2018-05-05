Evacuations Still in Effect as Hawaiian Volcano Continues to Stir

Thousands of people are still without power, and the ground is still shaking in Hawaii, days after a powerful volcanic eruption, followed by the island's biggest earthquake in 43 years. Meanwhile, mandatory evacuations are still in effect for residents near the Kilauea volcano as new volcanic vents open. Kim Hutcherson reports.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices