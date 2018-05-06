Cases of Catalytic Converter Theft Becoming More Common

It's a crime that's becoming more common, again, that drivers should know about. Thieves continue to steal an essential part from cars across the country, but it isn't the stereo or the wheels. Police say criminals are sawing off the catalytic converters from people's exhaust systems. Chris Martinez reports.
