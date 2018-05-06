Events in Dover Cause Inconvenient Traffic

It was certainly a busy day for many in Kent County. From the NASCAR races to Dover Days, the streets of Dover were filled with traffic this weekend. Police have been urging drivers to be on the lookout for busy roadways. As WBOC's Caroline Coles reports, many neighbors see the traffic as a major inconvenience.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices