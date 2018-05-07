Phyllis Hardy, program manager with the Career Development Center at Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, and skills director, Janice Bruns, join us to help us learn a bit more about what the company does. They inform us of some of the programs available at the Lower Shore Career Center, where the center is located, and share with us details of their upcoming events to celebrate their anniversary.
