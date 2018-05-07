Delaware State Police Outreach Unit, Children's Art Contest

DSP is looking to the Delaware State Police Outreach Unit to help spread a message to area children by holding an art contest for kids. Director of the Public Information Office for the Delaware State Police, Sergeant Richard Bratz, as well as Community Outreach Officer, Senior Corporal Juanita Huey Smith join us to talk about this year’s theme, what they are looking for in winning pictures, and how children will enter.
