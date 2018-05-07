Salisbury Installs New Sidewalks in Neighborhoods Across the City

The City of Salisbury is installing new sidewalks in areas across the city where neighbors say deteriorating conditions are an issue.
Seven areas are seeing improvements, including Eastern Shore Drive, Grace Street, Martin Street, Prince Street, Benny Street, East Railroad Avenue, and Truitt Street.
