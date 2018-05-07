Allen Harim Application on Board of Adjustment Agenda Again

Allen Harim's proposal to create a new de-boning facility in Millsboro is once again in front of the Sussex County Board of Adjustment.
The poultry company plans to put the facility in one-tenth of the building that formerly housed the Vlasic Pickle Plant. In the past six weeks, the permit application has been on the Board of Adjustment agenda twice. Both times it faced criticism from neighbors like Jay Meyer.
