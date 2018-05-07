New Story to Oldest Photo of Harriet Tubman Found in Existence - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

New Story to Oldest Photo of Harriet Tubman Found in Existence

Inside the Harriet Tubman Museum in Cambridge, Bill Jarmon figured out whether a portrait, found last year in a family album in New York, was really Harriet Tubman. So, he asked a historian. "She told me she had seen the picture and that she was quite sure that it was a young Harriet Tubman when she was around the age of 42," Jarmon said.

