Do You Have Unclaimed Property in Delaware? Find Out

Each year, Delaware balances its budget on more than half a billion in unclaimed property through money found in uncashed checks, dormant bank accounts, and even unspent gift card balances.
The state assumes custody of the funds after at least five years of inactivity, but the money can be claimed and returned to the person it belongs to.
