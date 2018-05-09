If you are the parent of a boy who is or was a Boy Scout, then you already know what’s involved in the annual Pinewood Derby. Kim Parsons with the Delmarva Council of Boy Scouts, Activities Chair Chelsey Jones and Committee Member, Alex Scott, joins 102.5 WBOC’s Corey Phoebus in Historic Studio D to tell us how the big kids can play too. The Corporate Pinewood Derby is May 18 at The Brick Room in Salisbury, Md. Car check-in is at 5 pm and racing begins at 6 pm.