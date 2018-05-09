Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore - Financial Programs for Youth

When it comes to finances, I think it’s pretty safe to say we’ve all made some moves that probably weren’t the smartest decisions. Maybe it was a shopping spree or splurging on some huge purchase that wasn’t worth it. Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore works to help young people avoid those types of situations. President Jayme Hayes, along with Christy Rose and Susan King with Avery Hall Insurance, join us in the studio to talk about the program.