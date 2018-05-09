2018 State Teacher of the Year for Delaware Takes Students to Washington to Talk with Educational Leaders

Every spring, we take joy in announcing the winners of the various teacher of the year programs across Delmarva. It’s these programs taht give the top teachers the recognition they deserve. Sussex Tech High School Teacher and 2018 State Teacher of the Year for Delaware, Jinni Forcucci, joins us in Historic Studio D along with two of her students, Celina and Elian. They talk about their recent trip to Washington where they met with top leaders in education.