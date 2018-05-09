Horizons Salisbury Giving Day

We sit down with Brittany Glenn the Executive Director of Horizons Salisbury to hear how to support its mission. The cause is to support the community and students with their strongly academic and creative program. You can help support Horizons on Giving Day which is on May 16th from 12-3. The program runs solely on donors and grants so this is a big part of what makes Horizons work for our community.
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices