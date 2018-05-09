Free Tuition Scholarship Recipients Graduate from Wor-Wic Community College

Wor-Wic Community College will hold its spring commencement Wednesday night. This group of grads is the first class to be eligible for the Wicomico Economic Impact Scholarship.
The scholarship, started in 2016, provides free tuition and fees for qualified high school graduates in Wicomico County.
A similar program, the Somerset Economic Impact Scholarship, was started last year.
