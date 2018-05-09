2018 Crab Population Survey Shows Dip in Numbers, Healthy Trend Overall

The 2018 Blue Crab Winter Dredge Survey is out and, like most years, the report has some mixed results. The annual survey is conducted by Maryland's Department of Natural Resources. This year, the survey shows the overall crab population in the Chesapeake Bay is down by 20 percent. Still, the number of young crabs is up, pointing to a healthy and sustainable future.
